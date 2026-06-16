NCB asks entities handling chemical used to make mephedrone to register

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday directed all entities dealing with 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone, a chemical misused by the drug mafia to manufacture the psychotropic substance mephedrone, to obtain registration under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) framework and declare their stock holdings within prescribed timelines. The NCB requested firms and entities to submit registration applications until August 7. (X)

HT on March 13 reported the chemical was included on the list of controlled substances due to its wide misuse by drug cartels to manufacture mephedrone (known as meow meow and drone).

The Union finance ministry’s revenue department issued a notification on March 11, making it the eighth chemical to be declared a controlled substance.

The NCB found many clandestine laboratories were using the chemical for meow meow and wrote to the Union home minister to include it on the controlled substance list. The agency wrote to state police forces last year about the need to identify such labs. Clandestine labs across the country making drugs has become a new challenge for the agencies.

In a statement on Monday, NCB said all persons and entities involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, storage, consumption, import, or export of the substance, including those facilitating transactions through websites, social media platforms, or other electronic means, are required to obtain a registration number from the agency’s jurisdictional zonal director.

The anti-narcotics agency asked firms and entities to submit registration applications to the concerned zonal unit until August 7, to ensure issuance of registration numbers within the statutory period of 180 days from March 11.

“The bureau also asked manufacturers, traders, distributors, importers, exporters, consumers, users, and others holding stocks of the substance to furnish details of inventories held as of June 30, 2026, to the jurisdictional Zonal Director by July 10, 2026,” an NCB spokesperson said.

The Union home ministry and central anti-narcotics agencies are working on a three-year action plan targeting domestic drug cartels and overseas fugitives. They have set up new verticals in federal agencies, and are preparing a nationwide list as part of the push to make India drug-free by 2047. This, along with eliminating insurgency in the north east, is the government’s priority after finishing Left-wing extremism.