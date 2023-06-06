Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NCB busts darknet-based drug network, seizes 15,000 LSD blots; 6 arrested

NCB busts darknet-based drug network, seizes 15,000 LSD blots; 6 arrested

ByPrawesh Lama
Jun 06, 2023 01:29 PM IST

NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. said six people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of LSD blots and imported marijuana

NEW DELHI: Six people, alleged to be part of a pan-India network of drug traffickers, have been arrested and 15,000 LSD blots seized, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday, describing the seizure as its biggest ever in the last two decades. The agency has also seized 2.5kg of imported marijuana and 4.65 lakh in cash at the instance of the suspects.

NCB said this was the biggest seizure of LSD blots by the agency over the last two decades for which records are available (NCB video screenshot)

“This network used the dark net in their dealing. This network operated virtually and the payments were made via cryptocurrency and crypto wallets. The buyer and the seller did not have any physical contact,” said NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh said the network was busted after NCB officials tracked social media accounts.

According to NCB, the accused dipped stamps in LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) to smuggle the synthetic chemical based-drug which is categorised as a hallucinogen.

Singh said the stamp was cut into two parts. “Each half is called an LSD blot. The drug users swallow one blot. About 4-5 blots make for one commercial quantity and are trafficked. Because of its size, LSD blot is easier to smuggle such blots. You can hide it in a book or carry it easily,” Singh added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital....view detail

Topics
cryptocurrency dark net narcotics control bureau
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP