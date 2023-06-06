NCB busts darknet-based drug network, seizes 15,000 LSD blots; 6 arrested

NEW DELHI: Six people, alleged to be part of a pan-India network of drug traffickers, have been arrested and 15,000 LSD blots seized, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday, describing the seizure as its biggest ever in the last two decades. The agency has also seized 2.5kg of imported marijuana and ₹4.65 lakh in cash at the instance of the suspects.

NCB said this was the biggest seizure of LSD blots by the agency over the last two decades for which records are available (NCB video screenshot)

“This network used the dark net in their dealing. This network operated virtually and the payments were made via cryptocurrency and crypto wallets. The buyer and the seller did not have any physical contact,” said NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh said the network was busted after NCB officials tracked social media accounts.

According to NCB, the accused dipped stamps in LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) to smuggle the synthetic chemical based-drug which is categorised as a hallucinogen.

Singh said the stamp was cut into two parts. “Each half is called an LSD blot. The drug users swallow one blot. About 4-5 blots make for one commercial quantity and are trafficked. Because of its size, LSD blot is easier to smuggle such blots. You can hide it in a book or carry it easily,” Singh added.

