NCB busts darknet drug network; over 2,000 LSD blots and MDMA seized nationwide

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a pan-India drug distribution network operating on the darknet and seized more than 2,000 LSD blots along with other narcotic substances, the agency said on Sunday. LSD blots recovered by the Narcotics Control Bureau. (NCB)

Investigations revealed that the network, rated four stars on the darknet, had been active since January 2025 and may have carried out more than 1,000 deliveries across the country. The network also used the encrypted Session messaging application. According to investigators, the drugs were sourced from international darknet vendors based in the Netherlands, Poland and Germany and then distributed across India.

“During the operation, NCB officers seized 2,338 LSD blotters, 160 MDMA (ecstasy) pills weighing 77.517gm, 73.612gm of charas (hashish), 3.642gm of amphetamine, and 3.6kg of liquid MDMA from 13 domestically intercepted parcels and two parcels originating from the Netherlands linked to the network. The seizure highlights the growing use of darknet marketplaces and encrypted communication platforms by drug traffickers to distribute narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” an NCB spokesperson said.

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) comes in the size of a common postal stamp and can be easily concealed. Each LSD blot costs around ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 depending on the quality of paper, its thickness and brand name.

LSD is a potent hallucinogenic drug with no colour, taste or smell. It is usually painted or dipped into stamps and licked or swallowed by users. The drug affects judgement and behaviour and has become increasingly popular in India in recent years, especially among youth and students.

Investigations in the case revealed that the darknet vendor named ‘Team Kalki’ was operated by one Anurag Thakur along with his associate Vikas Rathi. Both men had previously been arrested in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The two were lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi in a drug trafficking case where they came in contact and later began operating the darknet drug network ‘Team Kalki’.

“Initially, the accused were active on the dark web forum Dread where the vendor account maintained a four-star rating, indicating successful completion of a large number of orders. Once they established themselves on Dread, they also started their operations on the encrypted Session messaging application for vending and order fulfilment,” the spokesperson said.

The NCB said orders from customers across India were received through encrypted platforms such as the dark web forum Dread and the Session messaging application, allowing anonymity and concealment of digital footprints. The consignments were dispatched through courier and parcel services.

“The investigation has also uncovered the use of a dead drop delivery technique, wherein parcels containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were placed at predetermined locations instead of being handed over directly to customers. Buyers were subsequently informed of the location details, enabling them to collect the parcels while minimising the risk of detection. The dead drop delivery method was used only in limited areas of Delhi, and primarily for customers with a history of multiple prior orders. But for pan-India deliveries, the accused predominantly used Speed Post and other courier or parcel services,” the spokesperson said.

He added that several consignments were intercepted before delivery in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, and details of those cases are being analysed.