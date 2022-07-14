NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday handed over copies of its draft charges to a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act and also to several accused in the drugs case it registered after untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency has sought to charge all 35 accused in the case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, for conspiracy to purchase, sell, transport, distribute in high society and Bollywood, finance drug trafficking and or consumption of marijuana, hashish, LSD, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

If convicted, Rhea Chakraborty could spend anywhere between 10 and 20 years in jail.

In the draft charges, NCB has claimed that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from other accused like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, her brother Showik and handed over the drugs to Rajput and made payments for those deliveries.

The agency also claimed that Miranda, one of the charge-sheeted accused, received several deliveries of marijuana from Abdel Basit Parihar, Karamjeet Singh Anand and Suryadeep Malhotra and others, and handed them over to the late actor, at the instance of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

Showik is accused of being in regular touch with the peddlers and placing regular orders for delivery of marijuana and hashish for use of the deceased actor and handing the drugs over to the late actor. Rhea and Showik’s lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.