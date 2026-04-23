NCB issues advisory for Indians travelling to Maldives over strict anti-drug laws

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday asked nationals travelling to the Maldives to exercise extreme caution during their visit and warned them against carrying others’ baggage. The advisory cited a spike in the number of foreign nationals, including Indians, in recent weeks and its new anti-drug laws, which last month introduced the death penalty for people caught with even a small quantity of narcotics.

Indian travellers to Maldives warned by NCB over strict anti-drug laws, rising smuggling cases, and severe penalties for possession and trafficking (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the amended Maldives’ Drugs Act, which officially took effect in March 2026, the island country has introduced stringent penalties for narcotic-related crimes, including the death penalty for anyone found in possession or importation of more than 350 gm of cannabis, more than 250 gm of diamorphine, or more than 100 gm of any of the 139 substances classified under Schedule 1.

The agency also asked travellers to remain vigilant at airports, seaports and transit points, and to avoid engaging with unknown individuals requesting assistance with carrying goods.

“Recent legislative amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act, effective March 2026, prescribe significantly enhanced penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases involving large-scale trafficking, the death penalty, subject to confirmation by the competent court under Maldivian law. The amended law provides stricter punishment even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances,” the NCB said in a statement, adding that recent instances have been reported involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for drug-related offences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to media reports and Maldives Police press releases, several foreign nationals, including Indians, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Maldives this year. Three Indian nationals were reportedly arrested at the Velana International Airport in April, and another Indian national was arrested for allegedly carrying 12 packets of cannabis on March 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to media reports and Maldives Police press releases, several foreign nationals, including Indians, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Maldives this year. Three Indian nationals were reportedly arrested at the Velana International Airport in April, and another Indian national was arrested for allegedly carrying 12 packets of cannabis on March 31. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} To be sure, in India, imprisonment of 10 years or more is imposed only when a person is caught with at least 20 kg of cannabis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, in India, imprisonment of 10 years or more is imposed only when a person is caught with at least 20 kg of cannabis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCB cautioned that under the new legal framework, “ignorance of the law is not a defence,” and any violation will result in severe judicial consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCB cautioned that under the new legal framework, “ignorance of the law is not a defence,” and any violation will result in severe judicial consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The High Commission of India in Malé has also issued advisories urging Indian nationals to strictly comply with local laws and regulations. The High Commission has also shared its contact details for clarification before travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The High Commission of India in Malé has also issued advisories urging Indian nationals to strictly comply with local laws and regulations. The High Commission has also shared its contact details for clarification before travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NCB has asked all citizens travelling to the Maldives to be alert and not carry any package, baggage, or item on behalf of others under any circumstances without being absolutely sure of the contents. Exercise extreme caution at airports, ports, and transit points when approached by unknown individuals requesting carriage of goods. Maintain full control and supervision of personal baggage at all times.

“Be aware that ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments,” the agency said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama ...Read More Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON