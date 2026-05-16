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NCB makes first-ever seizure of ‘Jihadi Drug’ Captagon under 'Operation Ragepill': Amit Shah

Home minister announced on Saturday that the NCB has made its first-ever seizure of ‘Jihadi Drug’ Captagon.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 12:55 pm IST
By Prawesh Lama
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved its first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth 182 crore under ‘Operation Ragepill’, Home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

File: A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in Gujarat (REUTERS)

The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs, Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Officials aware of the matter said that Dola, who had fled to the UAE from India nearly eight years ago, was trapped in Turkiye for the last two years after coming to Istanbul on a vacation in early 2024.

“While he was holidaying in Turkiye, the (Interpol) red corner notice was issued in 2024. His family including his son managed to leave the country and return to the UAE but he was trapped. He had been living alone in different places of Turkiye to avoid arrest,” an official said, requesting anonymity. “After his son was deported from the UAE last year, he had stopped communicating with his aides and family members to avoid arrest.”

He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from the law enforcement agencies. Over the years, Dola had allegedly established a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate across a number of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, they said.

Stressing on zero tolerance against the narco syndicate, the Union home minister said on X after the extradition of Dola, "Under Modi government's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies."

"Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins," Shah said.

He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by the NCB. The federal anti-narcotics agency briefly questioned him too. A city court in Mumbai had sent him to NCB’s custody till May 8.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

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Home / India News / NCB makes first-ever seizure of ‘Jihadi Drug’ Captagon under 'Operation Ragepill': Amit Shah
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