NCB’s Operation WIPE against online network of illegal drugs trade

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched a nationwide operation named Operation WIPE against the rising threat of online drug trafficking, the agency said in a statement on Sunday. This marks a proactive shift to monitor illicit activities on digital platforms before drugs are smuggled. The operation was launched against the backdrop of a major crackdown carried out in July 2025 under Operation MED-MAX (PIXABAY)

The agency had issued notices to different online platforms regarding their misuse, following which the platforms have suspended the alleged vendors, the statement said.

Operation WIPE (Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention & Enforcement) targets the misuse of online marketplaces and communication platforms for the illegal sale and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act.

The operation was launched against the backdrop of a major crackdown carried out in July 2025 under Operation MED-MAX, in which the NCB dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across multiple continents with support from international agencies. The network, which was exposed after a seizure of 3.7 kg of tramadol tablets in India, was found to be exploiting digital platforms to conduct illicit trade.

NCB said its probe revealed the syndicate ran a call centre in Karnataka’s Udupi to handle global orders through a prominent business-to-business platform. “Pharmaceutical drugs were listed online and supplied without legitimate documentation, with payments routed through cryptocurrencies and other channels,” an NCB spokesperson said, adding that international re-shippers were used for delivery.

WIPE focuses on identifying and disrupting such networks at an early stage by monitoring the surface web with advanced tools and international intelligence inputs, including support from the International Narcotics Control Board’s SNOOP programme. SNOOP helps governments detect the online trafficking of drugs.

So far, the NCB has flagged 122 instances involving 62 substances, including commonly abused drugs such as clonazepam, diazepam and fentanyl. Of these, 58 fall under the NDPS Act, while four are classified as controlled substances.

The agency issued notices to several online platforms, directing them to take immediate corrective action. “A comprehensive list of regulated substances has been shared with these platforms to enable proactive identification and removal of illegal listings,” the statement said.

Platforms such as IndiaMART, TradeIndia and Dial4Trade have already removed flagged products and suspended suspicious vendors following verification, officials added.

The NCB said its technical teams would continue to monitor online activity to identify emerging threats and ensure timely intervention. “Operation WIPE represents a strategic shift from reactive enforcement to preventive action, where illegal listings are detected and removed before they translate into actual trafficking,” the spokesperson said.