From ancient philosopher Acharya Kanad’s concept of “Parmanu” (atoms) to mathematician Bhaskara II’s water bowl astronomy techniques, the new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) science textbook for Class 8 has sections dedicated to Indian scientific knowledge and discoveries. NCERT book links modern science to early Indian discoveries

It also mentions the medicinal use of alloys such as “Kamsya” (an alloy of copper and tin), the use of natural solvents such as water and oils in Ayurvedic drug formulations, and the traditional method of variolation used to combat smallpox before modern vaccines.

The book has sections titled “Ever heard of?” and “Our scientific heritage” linking modern scientific concepts to early Indian discoveries. The former is aimed at sustaining students’ interests through fascinating facts and observations from ancient Indian texts, while the latter offers information about institutions and persons that have contributed to the progress of scientific temper.

“In a report titled ‘Learning: The Treasure Within’ released on October 2, 1996, UNESCO said that ‘education in 21st century in every country must be rooted to culture and committed to the progress’. This was in accordance with Mahatma Gandhi’s thinking who said that ‘I will keep my windows and doors open for fresh air but will not allow my house to be blown off.’ This means integrating cultural values and perspectives into learning while also focusing on developing skills and knowledge that drive positive change. The NEP 2020 also says that our students must know about our past traditions, histories, scientific discoveries and NCERT has done a good work by incorporating Indian scientific discoveries and techniques in their textbook,” said JS Rajput, educationist and former NCERT director.

The new 228-page textbook, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, has 13 chapters.

In the chapter titled “Health: The Ultimate Treasure”, the “Our scientific heritage” segment mentions that “Long before modern vaccines, India had a traditional method called variolation to protect against smallpox. It involved using material from a smallpox spore to scratch the skin and create a mild infection and build immunity.” Under the ‘Ever heard of’ segment in the same chapter, the textbook highlights that “Indian vaccine companies played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to support the global health efforts.”

In the chapter “Particulate Nature of Matter”, the textbook mentions that “Acharya Kanad, an ancient Indian philosopher, first spoke about the idea of a Parmanu (atom). He believed that matter is made up of tiny, eternal particles called Parmanu. This idea was written in his work called Vaisheshika Sutras.”

In the chapter titled “Nature of Matter: Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures”, the textbook says that ancient Indian texts have mentioned the use of alloys for medicinal purposes. “For example, Bronze, also known as Kamsya, is an alloy made up of Copper (Tamra, 4 parts) and Tin (Vanga, 1 part), and was used to improve digestion and boost immunity,” the book reads.

In the chapter “Light: Mirrors and Lenses”, the textbook states that over 800 years ago, during Bhaskara II’s time, Indian astronomers used shallow water bowls and angled tubes to observe and “measure the positions of stars and planets in the sky” via reflections, suggesting a practical understanding of reflection laws despite their absence in literature.

Another chapter “Keeping Time with the Skies”, provides a verse from ancient text Taittirīya Saṁhita’ that describes the Sun’s six-month journey southward and six-month journey northward. The book also includes different missions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) such as Chandrayaan 1, 2 and 3 to study the Moon, Aditya L1 to study the Sun and Mangalyaan to study Mars.

“Aligned with the NEP 2020 and the NCF-SE 2023, the textbook promotes experiential and inquiry-based learning. It encourages students to ask questions, think critically, and understand scientific concepts through real-world contexts. Integrating physics, chemistry, biology, and earth science, the textbook also highlights environmental awareness, ethical values, and insight from India’s rich tradition of knowledge,” reads the foreword.

“NEP 2020 says that we need to create Indian citizens for the 21st century who have all the required knowledge for today’s world and are proud of their cultural roots. Students learn best when they understand things in their own contexts. By including Indian scientific discoveries, NCERT is enabling students to take pride in rich and glorious works of Indian scientists,” said Sushma Yadav, vice chancellor of Central University of Haryana.

The book also features a segment “Be a scientist” that details contributions of Indian scientists, including Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, Meghnad Saha, Asima Chatterjee, Kamal Ranadive, and Maharaj Kishan Bhan.

NCERT has been developing new textbooks aligned with NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023. It introduced new books for Classes 1 and 2 in 2023, and for Classes 3 and 6 in 2024. It is releasing new textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 this year.