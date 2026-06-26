NCERT Class 9 book adds Emergency, drops Preamble and Secularism

A new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 9 Social Science textbook released on Thursday introduces a discussion on the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi while omitting the Preamble and references to "secular" and "secularism" that featured prominently in the previous Class 9 textbook, triggering a political row.

CBSE Class 12 mathematics exams 2022: CBSE Class 12 students discussing maths paper after exam in Lucknow on Tuesday.(Handout)

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The revised textbook, released under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, discusses the Constitution through its making, democratic institutions and fundamental rights but does not reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology. It also introduces the Emergency for the first time in the revised Class 9 curriculum, describing it as a period when democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens' freedoms were curtailed.

The changes reignited a political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying future generations should understand the "dark deeds of the Emergency" and the Congress alleging that the move was driven by "divisive politics" and an attack on constitutional values.

Preamble omitted, Emergency added

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{{^usCountry}} In the earlier textbook, Democratic Politics-I, an entire chapter titled Constitutional Design was devoted to explaining the making of the Constitution. The chapter used the Preamble as the central framework for introducing students to constitutional values and described it as a document that "contains the philosophy on which the entire Constitution has been built". Students were taught the meaning of "Sovereign", "Socialist", "Secular", "Democratic" and "Republic". The chapter said the Preamble "reads like a poem on democracy" and explained secularism as a system with "no official religion" where the state accords equal respect to all faiths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the earlier textbook, Democratic Politics-I, an entire chapter titled Constitutional Design was devoted to explaining the making of the Constitution. The chapter used the Preamble as the central framework for introducing students to constitutional values and described it as a document that "contains the philosophy on which the entire Constitution has been built". Students were taught the meaning of "Sovereign", "Socialist", "Secular", "Democratic" and "Republic". The chapter said the Preamble "reads like a poem on democracy" and explained secularism as a system with "no official religion" where the state accords equal respect to all faiths. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the new textbook, the Constitution is discussed through sections on the Constituent Assembly, constitution-making, democratic institutions and fundamental rights. The textbook notes that the Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946 to draft a Constitution for independent India and describes the Constitution as a "robust, flexible, transformative, and responsive" document. It also emphasises liberty, equality, justice and fraternity, and discusses rights relating to equality, freedom and religion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the new textbook, the Constitution is discussed through sections on the Constituent Assembly, constitution-making, democratic institutions and fundamental rights. The textbook notes that the Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946 to draft a Constitution for independent India and describes the Constitution as a "robust, flexible, transformative, and responsive" document. It also emphasises liberty, equality, justice and fraternity, and discusses rights relating to equality, freedom and religion. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the new textbook does not reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology. A review of the text shows that the words "secular" and "secularism" do not appear in the volume. Nor does the book indicate that these concepts will be taken up in later grades.

The Emergency was previously discussed in NCERT's Class 12 Political Science textbook, introduced in 2007 and still in use. This is the first time the subject has been incorporated into the revised Class 9 curriculum being rolled out under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The newly released 220-page textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1, replaces separate textbooks for history, geography, political science and economics that were in use till the 2025-26 academic session. The integrated textbook, to be used from the 2026-27 academic year, contains two chapters each from the four disciplines.

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Emergency chapter sparks political row

A section titled "Challenges to Democratic Practices in India" under a chapter on democracy introduces the Emergency.

"In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted," the book said.

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The section adds that the period saw both "vulnerabilities and the resilience" of India's democratic institutions.

"One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77," the textbook says. It notes that public dissatisfaction against the Indira Gandhi government in the early 1970s, amid rising unemployment, inflation and allegations of misgovernance, triggered widespread protests.

"Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan—a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak—mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat."

The textbook notes that the Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot.

"The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of constitutional safeguards, civil liberties, and active citizen participation in protecting democratic values," it says.

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The inclusion came two years after the Centre announced that June 25 will be observed annually as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas" (Constitution Murder Day) to mark the anniversary of the Emergency.

"The NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency," Pradhan told reporters in Chandigarh.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the BJP over the inclusion of the Emergency topic in the Class 9 textbook.

"I have seen that whenever there is a BJP government, whether in a state or at the Centre, the first thing they do is try to present books, history, and literature in their own way. That may be the goal of the BJP government, but I believe we have to look ahead." He added that the challenge democracy faces today is unprecedented in the history of independent India.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Indira Gandhi, saying she did not break any political party or abolish the Constitution.

"The Emergency is not just a subject for study, but it is also provided for in the Constitution. The Constitution gives the prime minister the right to impose an Emergency if anarchy spreads in the country. This does not mean that you should not respect the Constitution."

Other changes in the book

The treatment of the Election Commission has also changed. In the earlier Class 9 chapter Electoral Politics, students were told that "very few election commissions in the world have such wide-ranging powers as the Election Commission of India". The chapter emphasised the commission's independence, explaining that governments complied with its directions because it was "independent and powerful", and discussed powers such as enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and ordering re-polls.

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The new textbook's Elections chapter focuses primarily on the Election Commission's constitutional powers and responsibilities. It notes that the Constitution has vested in the Election Commission the "superintendence, direction and control" of elections and discusses its role in conducting polls in the world's largest democracy.

NCERT did not respond to HT's queries. However, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani wrote in the foreword: "The content has been carefully selected to engage students with questions related to society, governance, environment, culture, economy, and human relationships. This approach aims to encourage learners to think critically and empathetically about the world they inhabit."

NCERT is rolling out new textbooks under the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. It has released textbooks for Class 1 to 8 except the second part of Class 8 social science and Class 9 books being released this year.

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