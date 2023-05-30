NCERT removes contentious ‘Khalistan’ reference from Class 12 textbook

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday removed a contentious reference to ‘Khalistan’ from the Class 12 Political Science textbook after a Sikh body alleged that it was a “misrepresentation” of the community’s history.

NCRT said that the decision to drop the contentious content was taken as per the recommendation of an expert committee, which had examined the matter. (Representative Image)

An NCRT statement issued on Tuesday said that the decision to drop the content was taken after an expert committee examined a representation by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which alleged that the text had misinterpreted the 1973 Anandpur Sahib resolution as a ‘separatist’ move.

The resolution was passed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab.

The contentious part in Chapter 7 (Regional Aspirations) of the NCERT textbook titled ‘Politics in India since Independence’ had said, “The resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism, but it could be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation.”

It further said, “A section of religious leaders raised the question of autonomous Sikh identity. The more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of Khalistan. The resolution also spoke of the aspirations of the Sikh Quam (community or nation) and declared its goal as attaining the bolbala (dominance or hegemony) of the Sikhs.”

SGPC questioned the chapter through a representation in April and demanded immediate withdrawal of the contentious portions.

NCERT said that after receiving the representation from SGPC, it created a committee of experts to examine the issue, and as per the panel’s recommendations it decided to make certain changes to Page 123 of the textbook concerned.

NCERT said the council resolved to drop the parts that said “... but it could be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation, and “...the creation of Khalistan” from the said paragraphs.

“The soft copy of Class 12 political science textbook with changes is uploaded on the NCERT’s website,” NCERT said.

