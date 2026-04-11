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NCERT rolls out new Class 9 science book

The 13-chapter textbook, titled Exploration, replaces the earlier book first published in 2006, which originally had 15 chapters and was later reduced to 12 after rationalisation in 2022

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:39 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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Sanjay Maurya

The opening chapter introduces students to scientific methods, concepts and language used in secondary-level science. (File representative photo)

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday released a new Class 9 science textbook, to be introduced from the 2026–27 academic session, integrating contemporary science with India’s traditional knowledge systems and highlighting contributions of Indian scientists and institutions such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

The 13-chapter textbook, titled Exploration, replaces the earlier book first published in 2006, which originally had 15 chapters and was later reduced to 12 after rationalisation in 2022.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the new book focuses on inquiry, experimentation, data analysis and real-life application, marking a shift away from rote learning, said an NCERT official familiar with the development.

It also brings back chapters on diversity and classification of plants and animals, and Earth as a system, which were dropped during earlier rationalisation.

Students are introduced to Indian scientists such as C. V. Raman, Meghnad Saha and Homi Jehangir Bhabha. The book also includes references to traditional knowledge. For instance, it references the concept of speed in the Aryabhatiya (5th century CE), the traditional deg-bhapka distillation method used in Kannauj’s perfume industry, and Acharya Kanada’s concept of paramanu from the Vaisesika Sutras, alongside real-life examples and activities to promote experiential learning.

“Exploration aligns with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 by promoting experiential and inquiry-based learning… It fosters a holistic understanding of science and highlights the interrelationship between science, technology and society,” NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani writes in the foreword.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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