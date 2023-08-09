NCP chief Sharad Pawar removes Kerala MLA

KOCHI:Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday removed senior party leader in Kerala and MLA Thomas K Thomas from its working committee citing “serious indiscipline”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a letter that MLA Thomas K Thomas was removed from the party’s working committee for discrediting the party in public and making irresponsible allegations against the leadership. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thomas, the legislator from Kuttanad assembly constituency in Alappuzha district, was removed from the top party body for allegedly discrediting the party in public and making irresponsible allegations against the leadership. The NCP is a part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala

“In view of the serious indiscipline being committed by you, openly defying the authority of the all-India president and state president and making irresponsible allegations against party members, and filing false complaints using your party position is discrediting the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front. I do hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar wrote in the letter to Thomas.

The action against Thomas came after he filed a police complaint claiming that there was a ‘threat to his life’ from one of the party leaders, a claim refuted by its state party president P C Chacko who termed the allegation as “absurd”. Thomas claimed in his complaint that his driver was bribed by a leader named Raji Cherian to cause an accident and thereby ensure his death so that a vacancy is created in the Kuttanad assembly seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police complaint indicated fissures within the NCP in Kerala which has two legislators - Thomas and AK Saseendran.