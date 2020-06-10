e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / NCP corporator Mukund Keni succumbs to Covid-19 late on Tuesday night

NCP corporator Mukund Keni succumbs to Covid-19 late on Tuesday night

Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:22 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustan Times, Thane
NCP corporator Mukund Keni died of Covid-19 at the age of 58.
NCP corporator Mukund Keni died of Covid-19 at the age of 58.(HT Photo)
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni (58) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late at night on Tuesday.

Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai. His wife, Pramila Keni, is the opposition leader in TMC.

“Keni had gone to a hospital to assist a Covid-19 positive patient and two days later he developed symptoms such as fever. Initially, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thane, but later was shifted to Mumbai after he tested Covid-19 positive. He was suffering from comorbid conditions such as diabetes and blood sugar and was put on a ventillator support the day he was admitted to the private hospital in Mumbai,” said an NCP worker.

A Shiv Sena corporator (55) from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Thane district died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, hours before Keni passed away because of the contagion.

tags
top news
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In