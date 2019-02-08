NCP hits out at BJP, Fadnavis on purported bid to lure Karnataka MLAs

The NCP Friday attacked the BJP over audio clips in which its Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa is purportedly heard wooing a JD(S) MLA with a “Rs 50 crore” offer in an alleged bid to topple the HD Kumaraswamy government in the southern state.

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Friday released two audio clips purportedly of Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda, claiming the BJP was trying to topple his government.

Yeddyurappa has already trashed Kumaraswamy’s charges, dubbing the clip as “fake”.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik Friday said 11 Congress and JD(S) legislators were lodged at hotels in Mumbai and demanded that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarify from where he was going to arrange for the money.

“#Karnataka CM @hd_kumaraswamy has revealed a recording that exposes @BSYBJP (#BSYeddyurappa) where he assures a MLA that they will receive 50 Cr in #Mumbai.

@Dev_Fadnavis cabinet colleague had said that there will be no @INCIndia government in Karnataka,” Malik said on Twitter.

“This means that @Dev_Fadnavis will fund 11 MLAs the 50 Cr rupees. Mr. Fadnavis must clarify, from where he is going to arrange this money? #CorruptBJP #CorruptFadnavis,” Malik charged in his tweet.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:34 IST