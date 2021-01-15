IND USA
NCP leader Khadse joins ED’s probe in Pune land deal case

The ED’s probe is based on an FIR filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau in April 2017 against Khadse, who quit the BJP to join NCP last year, his wife, and son-in-law
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Eknath Khadse. (HT file)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning joined the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s probe into a Pune land deal after missing questioning in the case earlier because of health reasons. ED officials have sought to question Khadse over alleged money laundering in the three-acre land deal.

The ED’s probe is based on a First Information Report filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau in April 2017 against Khadse, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party to join NCP last year, his wife, Mandakini, and son-in-law, Girish Choudhary.

Pune businessman Hemant Gawande filed a complaint accusing Khadse of defrauding the public exchequer in the deal.

Khadse allegedly purchased the land in his wife and son-in-law’s names for Rs3.75 crore, much lower than its estimated market price of Rs40 crore.

The Income Tax Department and a state government-appointed commission have also inquired into the deal. “That time also, we had submitted the documents. The land was bought by my wife and son-in-law, not by me. The land was purchased as per the prevailing ready reckoner rate, therefore, there was nothing to hide there. I am ready to cooperate with ED and provide the documents as well,” said Khadse earlier.

