Home / India News / NCP leader Nawab Malik says BJP spreading 'rumours', denies Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting
india news

NCP leader Nawab Malik says BJP spreading 'rumours', denies Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting

"For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," NCP leader Nawab Malik said.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST
NCP's Nawab Malik alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.(Twitter/@nawabmalikncp)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik leader on Sunday dismissed the reports of meeting between his party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik said.

There has been speculation in political circles that Shah met Pawar and Praful Patel on Saturday.

Earlier today at a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo Pawar, saying that "everything cannot be made public".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik maharashtra ncp amit shah sharad pawar
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP