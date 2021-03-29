NCP leader Nawab Malik says BJP spreading 'rumours', denies Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik leader on Sunday dismissed the reports of meeting between his party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik said.

There has been speculation in political circles that Shah met Pawar and Praful Patel on Saturday.

Earlier today at a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo Pawar, saying that "everything cannot be made public".