NCPCR asks J&K Police to file case against Twitter

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday asked Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh to file a case against Twitter on charges of “encouraging people to involve children into terrorism”, citing a video on the micro-blogging platform that shows a child firing in the air.

In a letter, the commission also asked the police to identify the 4-5 men seen encouraging the child to use the gun in the video and trace its origin. The panel alleged the video was posted by “terrorist supporters”.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo’s letter said such videos were designed “to instigate and encourage people to involve children in terrorist activities and make them child soldiers”.

It added that the commission has been informed that Twitter is allowing organizations like Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind, a militant group operating in Kashmir, to operate against India and “carry out recruitment activities by using children”.

HT has reviewed Priyank Kanoongo’s letter.

“The posting of such videos on Twitter is also a matter of concern due to the fact that Twitter’s policy permits children … to use and access Twitter and the commission is under the apprehension that such posts would have an adverse impact on children,” the NCPCR chief said, seeking strict action against the company. Twitter requires people using the service to be at least 13 years of age.

Twitter did not respond to a request for its reaction to the letter.

Kanoongo said Twitter’s “tolerance to such content” is in violation of the rules and asked for an FIR to be registered against the company’s top executives including Manish Maheshwari.

There was no word from the J&K Police on its next steps in this case.

Twitter has already been summoned by the Ghaziabad police over its role in amplifying a video that allegedly misrepresented an attack on an elderly Muslim man as a hate crime, and faces a bunch of police complaints about a wrong map of India on its website.