NCPCR seeks report on rape and murder of minor in Kerala

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken up the brutal rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Idukki suo motu on Monday and directed the district police superintendent to submit a report in a week.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the victim’s house on Monday and sought a court-monitored probe. Police had arrested a 22-year-old youth who was the victim’s neighbour three days after the murder on June 30.

Daughter of tea plantation workers the incident happened when her parents went out for work. The girl was found to be hanging in her home when her brother returned home in the evening. During the post-mortem, it was found that the victim was brutally raped and later suffocated to death, said police. There were also attempts to skip post-mortem and hush up the case.

Later, the police found that the accused was exploiting the girl for more than two years after enticing her with chocolates. Although he had abused the girl on several occasions earlier, police said, the victim turned unconscious on that particular day and the accused got panic and hanged her in the room with a shawl. The accused had even participated in the girl’s funeral and acted grief-stricken and insisted that the girl got hung accidentally while playing with the shawl, police said. During the investigation, it was found that her parents had given her the freedom to visit their house regularly and he used to bring sweets and he used this to allegedly exploit the victim.

The ruling CPI(M) was red-faced after the accused Arjun P was found to be an active worker of the party youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI). But later the DYFI claimed he was expelled from the party long ago.

“We don’t want the case to meet the fate of two siblings’ death in Walayar. There are many attempts to weaken the case. We need a court-monitored probe,” said Chennithala in Vandiperiyar (Idukki) after meeting the parents of the victim.

In 2017 in Walayar (Palakkad) two siblings aged 13 and eight were found hanging inside their hut in a span of 50 days. Later post-mortem examinations revealed that they were subjected to sexual assault before their deaths. Following protests, five people were arrested by the police but later they were acquitted by the trial court and there was a big outrage in the state. Now the Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case afresh.