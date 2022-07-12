NCW launches awareness programmes on NRI marriages

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday launched a series of awareness programmes on possible risks involved in NRI marriages. The ‘Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages: Dos and Don’ts, A Way Forward’ is aimed at creating awareness among victims around available preventive measures and legal remedies.

“These programmes aim to familiarise victims of NRI marriages of their rights, deliberate upon the challenges faced by aggrieved women in getting substantial relief through remedies available under Indian legal system and to seek possible solutions to effectively reduce them,” the union ministry of women and child development said in a statement.

Last month, NCW held a multi-ministerial meeting to discover ways to protect married women deserted abroad. It was noted that a national helpline number, training police officers in dealing with these cases and making women aware of their legal rights are some ways the issue can be tackled.

The programmes were held in four technical sessions, namely, role of judiciary in providing relief to women aggrieved in NRI marriages, role of police, role of legal machinery and sociological aspects of NRI marriages.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma pointed out the importance of girl education and providing equal opportunities. “These awareness programmes will be successful only if families and societies change their mindset. It is our collective responsibility to uproot this evil. NCW is committed to raising awareness across the state and we request you to join hands with us,” Sharma added.