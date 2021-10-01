Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCW takes cognisance of reports about IAF offr being subjected to banned test
india news

NCW takes cognisance of reports about IAF offr being subjected to banned test

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of media reports that an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was subjected to the banned two-finger test by IAF doctors after she accused a colleague of sexual assault
By Malavika Murali
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:15 AM IST
File photo (ANI)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of media reports that an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was subjected to the banned two-finger test by IAF doctors after she accused a colleague of sexual assault. It said the panel is “utterly disappointed and strongly condemns” the action of the doctors. In a statement, NCW said the test violated a Supreme Court ruling as well as the right to privacy and dignity.

The Supreme Court in 2013 held the results of such tests cannot be used against rape survivors and that it was irrelevant whether the victim was seemingly “habituated to sexual intercourse”.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also written to the IAF chief requesting him to look into the matter and take necessary steps and impart “necessary knowledge” to the IAF doctors about the guidelines laid down by the government. She noted the Indian Council of Medical Research in 2014 declared the two-finger test “unscientific”.

The officer was allegedly raped on the Air Force Administrative College campus in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

