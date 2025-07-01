NCW takes cognisance of Tamil Nadu bride's suicide, seeks report in 72 hours

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of a media report regarding the suicide of a newly-wed woman in Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to dowry harassment. The Commission demanded urgent action and accountability from the authorities. In an official statement, the Commission said, “Such incidents are a grave violation of women's rights and demand urgent, exemplary action.”(PTI)

NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, asking for a prompt and fair investigation under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The NCW also directed the Tamil Nadu Police to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 72 hours.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile in a separate case, NCW on Saturday took suo moto cognisance regarding the alleged sexual harassment of an intern at IIT Madras campus, urging Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police for a fair and time-bound investigation and directing the authorities to ensure that psychological support is given to the victim.

The accused, Roushan Kumar (22), was arrested by Chennai police on June 27 for allegedly harassing the woman by using a stick and pulling her hair, according to officials.

Releasing a statement on X (formerly Twitter), NCW said, "National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report regarding the sexual harassment of a 20-year-old woman intern at IIT-Madras by a food court employee on campus."

Calling for a fair and time-bound investigation along with ensuring psychological support to the victim, the statement added, "Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, calling for a fair and time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS, 2023. NCW has also directed the authorities to ensure it."

All India Students' Federation also announced a protest, calling for ensuring women safety in the campus.

According to officials, on the night of June 26, around 9.20 PM, the accused used a stick and pulled the woman's hair, according to the complainant. The accused is working in the campus's Isthara food court. Based on the complaint and evidence collected, the accused was arrested, officials said.