NCW takes suo moto cognisance of alleged sexual assault of intern in IIT Madras campus

National Commission for Women on Saturday has taken suo moto cognisance regarding the alleged sexual harassment of an intern at IIT Madras campus, urging Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police for a fair and time bound investigation and directing the authorities to ensure that psychological support is given to the victim. NCW takes suo moto cognisance of the "sexual harassment" of an intern at IIT Madras.(Representative image)

The accused, Roushan Kumar (22), was arrested by Chennai police on June 27 for allegedly harassing the woman by using a stick and pulling her hair, according to officials.

Releasing a statement on X (formerly Twitter), NCW said, “National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report regarding the sexual harassment of a 20-year-old woman intern at IIT-Madras by a food court employee on campus.”

Calling for a fair and time-bound investigation along with ensuring psychological support to the victim, the statement added, "Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, calling for a fair and time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS, 2023. NCW has also directed the authorities to ensure."

All India Students' Federation has also announced a protest, calling for ensuring women safety in the campus at 11 AM on Saturday.

According to officials, on the night of June 26, around 9.20 PM, the accused used a stick and pulled the woman's hair, according to complainant. The accused is working in the campus' Isthara food court. Based on the complaint and evidence collected, the accused was arrested, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.