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NDA floor leaders' meet in Parliament, JP Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan among those present

Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Meghwal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting, along with BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 10:43 pm IST
ANI |
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New Delhi: A meeting of NDA floor leaders began in Parliament on Friday with several senior leaders of the alliance in attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi and other members amid voting on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Meghwal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting, along with BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Among other leaders attending the meeting were Shrikant Shinde, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, H.D. Deve Gowda, M. Thambidurai, Upendra Kushwaha and Dileshwar Kamait.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

 
women's reservation constitution amendment bill lok sabha
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / NDA floor leaders' meet in Parliament, JP Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan among those present
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