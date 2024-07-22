NDA, Opposition ready for a face-off as Parliament session commences today

The Congress-led Opposition has drawn the battle lines against the BJP-led NDA government, demanding debates on the alleged NEET scam, the recent controversies surrounding UPSC exams and on the order of the Uttar Pradesh government asking shopkeepers to display their names in the Kanwar Yatra route, among others, during the monsoon session that starts on Monday. Proceeding of the Rajya Sabha underway during the Parliament session last month. (Sansad TV)

The UP government’s controversial order also didn’t find any support from the NDA allies. At least three key allies, including the Janata Dal (United), demanded the order be scrapped even as the Congress sought debate on “Deliberate attempts at polarisation in states like UP bypassing unconstitutional orders”.

In an all-party meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, the JD(U) and former supporters Biju Janata Dal and the YSRCP sought ‘Special Category’ status for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The government reminded the Opposition on Sunday that the sanctity of Parliament must be maintained and underlined, and that the smooth conduct of Parliament proceedings is a collective responsibility. The government’s assertion assumes importance following massive protests by the Opposition during the previous session, leading to the Lok Sabha passing a rare motion to condemn their antics.

“The government is ready to discuss all issues raised in the meeting as per the rules of the House,” Rajnath Singh told the attendees on Sunday.

He also sought cooperation from the Opposition and reminded that the “sanctity of Parliament should always be maintained.” After the meeting, some BJP allies including JDU and NCP (Ajit Pawar), expressed their reservation against the UP government’s order.

A total of 55 leaders were present in the meeting even though some of the top leaders such as both Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool floor leaders were missing.

The monsoon session that starts from Monday and ends on August 12 is vital as the third NDA government will present its first budget on July 23. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey on Monday.

The Congress, represented by Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari, listed a host of issues ranging from the NEET scams to the Centre-state relationship. The parties also demanded that the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s post be given to the Opposition. In the first half of the session last month, the Opposition had put up a candidate for the Speaker’s position against NDA’s Om Birla after they failed to get an assurance from the government on the Deputy Speaker’s post.

Meanwhile, the demand for Special Category status for Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh came before the introduction of the Union Budget in which the latter two are expected to get special sops in terms of funding infrastructure projects and accelerated economic growth.

JDU working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha said if giving special status is not possible, then Bihar should be given a special package. “Special category status for the state has been our stand since the beginning...if that is not possible then a special package should be announced.”

“Odisha has been deprived of the special category status for more than two decades. The Biju Janata Dal has been demanding special category status. States such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have also raised the demand,” BJD’s Rajya Sabha leader Sasmit Patra told media persons after the meeting.

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy sought funds for Andhra Pradesh, while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the TDP “strangely” kept quiet on the matter.

Opposition leaders told HT that the alleged NEET scam, along with the recent reports of controversy in UPSC and the UP government’s order on Kanwar Yatra, will be aggressively taken up in this session. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the issue on NEET in the previous session, the Opposition will seek a debate on the issue.

Emphasising that the JDU doesn’t agree with the UP government’s order, Jha maintained that the party is “very clear” that “there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.” NCP leader Praful Patel also demanded that steps must be taken to withdraw the order. “For the first time, such decisions have been taken in view of the Kanwar Yatra. The UP government should take it back,” Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, said after the meeting.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who also attended the meeting, too was vocal about the UP government’s order. “We said that if any government passes an order against the Constitution, then the Government of India should take note of it. Issuing such an order is a violation of Article 17. They are promoting untouchability. It is against the right to life.”

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party lawmaker Hanuman Beniwal raised unemployment, price rise and demanded that the Agnipath defence scheme be revoked. He also sought more time for small parties during debates.

The government plans to push six bills during this session, including the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak to provide enabling provisions for manufacturing in aviation to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ schemes.