NDFC rolls out accessible films section at IFFI, holds a special screening

PANAJI: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Friday unveiled the “accessible films” section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with the screening of an ‘accessible’ version of the film ‘12th Fail’ that included sign language for the hearing impaired and audio descriptions for those with sight impairment. NDFC managing director Prithul Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment towards promoting inclusiveness in entertainment industry (X/@PIB_India)

The section, which for the first time includes 15 accessible films, was rolled out with a screening for an audience that included about 50 children and young people with disabilities.

Among them was 14-year-old Daksh who said, it was his first time in a theatre to watch a move.

“The film had audio descriptions that helped me understand each scene, even though I could not see the screen,” said Daksh, explaining what an accessible film means for the visually impaired. The film also had an Indian Sign Language (ISL) expert who translated the film for those who are hearing impaired.

“The motto of the 55th IFFI is Sabka Manoranjan - inclusivity is a focus area for us at the Ministry of I&B and we have been aptly supported by various partners who have made this journey of IFFI towards inclusivity possible,” Prithul Kumar, managing director, NFDC said at an event attended by representatives of organisations who contributed to making IFFI inclusive.

NFDC has partnered with Svayam, an accessibility consultant in the field of sports, tourism and now cinema.

Svayam has helped ensure the festival venues are accessible not just for those with locomotor disabilities but also with audio and visual cues to ensure accessibility to all the venues. Based on their recommendations, NFDC and the Goa government upgraded the infrastructure.

At the neighbouring Film Bazaar, Svayam set up a “simulation zone” to allow attendees to experience the daily challenges faced by people with reduced mobility and disabilities.

“This space allows participants to (attempt to) navigate obstacles in a wheelchair, wear vision-limiting goggles, or use crutches on uneven surfaces. By simulating these physical and sensory challenges, the simulation zone promotes a deeper understanding of accessibility, inspiring more inclusive and empathetic design in public spaces and interactions. We urge everyone to experience this and align with the need to create accessibility around us,” said Vandana Boolchand, who heads Svayam.

Alok Kejriwal, co-founder of India Singing Hands that did the sign language capsule for the accessible films to be showcased at the festival added through his sign language interpreter: “For us who are hearing-impaired, the Indian Sign Language (ISL) is our mother tongue. So if films are dubbed in multiple languages, they should also be translated into ISL.”

“Persons with limited mobility or disability and their families have a good spending power as well. They would like to spend money on various activities like watching films, eating out, holidays, and watching cultural shows only if they know they can reach the venue with comfort and dignity. It is also just a matter of time before even those who are fully-abled become persons of reduced mobility because of old age, but their ability to spend will not be reduced. Therefore, if we cater to accessibility, we will cater to the GDP as well... This is a case for business,” Madhavi Latha, President of Yes, We Too Can said.