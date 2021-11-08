Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NDRF to deploy over 20 more teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra to brace for heavy rain
india news

NDRF to deploy over 20 more teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra to brace for heavy rain

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has forecasted heavy to very rainfall over Tamil Nadu between November 9 and November 11, even as the state capital Chennai battles waterlogged streets.
Tamil Nadu fire and rescue team during a rescue operation at a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai on November 7, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, more than 20 additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed in both the states by tomorrow, director general SN Pradhan told news agency ANI on Monday.

He specifically mentioned that the NDRF teams are focused at avoiding another “urban flooding” that had taken place in 2015-2016 in Chennai. Pradhan further noted that despite the first spell of rain almost ending in Tamil Nadu, the worrisome situation is the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pertaining to extremely heavy rainfall between November 9 and 11, which could cause flooding and waterlogging in the state.

“The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRD teams,” Pradhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, 4 NDRF teams deployed, several areas flooded as rainfall continues

RELATED STORIES

He pointed out that of the more than 20 additional NDRF teams that will be deployed in both the southern states, a maximum of 10 to15 will reach Tamil Nadu. “A few teams will be kept in reserve positions for additional support,” Pradhan told ANI.

The NDRF director general said that at the moment the force is deciding the exact number of personnel required to be deployed in each area of Tamil Nadu but the focus “will be on Chennai city.”

The NDRF has already pre-deployed four of its teams in Tamil Nadu on the request of the MK Stalin-led government. Of these, one team each has been assigned for Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, while two others have been deployed in Madurai.

Starting Saturday night through Sunday, Chennai and adjoining regions of Tamil Nadu received record rainfall in a single day with 210mm since 2015 owing to the continued impact of La Nina. This led to massive waterlogging in Chennai with vehicles getting stranded and people needing to wade through knee-deep rainwater.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has declared closure of schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram till November 9.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on November 9. Heavy to very rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are expected on November 10 and 11. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy downpours at isolated places are very likely on November 10 and 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ndrf ndrf personnel chennai andhra pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Attempt to silence media’, IWPC slams Tripura cops action against journalists 

Contextualising the debate on central and state taxes on petrol and diesel

India to host top security officials of seven countries for dialogue on Afghanistan

Chennai, adjoining districts continue to receive heavy rainfall
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP