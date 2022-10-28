Home / India News / NE monsoon rains likely over southeast peninsular India from Oct 29: IMD

Published on Oct 28, 2022 08:36 AM IST

The forecast issued by the Met department said a cyclonic circulation currently lies over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels

A trough also runs from south interior Karnataka to southwest Bay of Bengal across Tamil Nadu. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

North-easterly winds are expected to set over the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and south peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains are likely to commence over southeast peninsular India from around October 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A trough also runs from south interior Karnataka to southwest Bay of Bengal across Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

Also Read: Southwest monsoon exits from country; Pune reported 303.5mm rainfall in October

“Under the above conditions, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 29 and 30 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe on October 30,” the IMD forecast read.

It added, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 30. Isolated light rainfall likely over north-eastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days.”

The forecast also said that dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country during next five days.

