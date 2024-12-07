Northeast neglected by previous governments due to fewer votes, seats: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of neglecting the northeast due to fewer population and votes in the region and asserted that during the last decade his government has reduced the gap of “Dil” (heart) and “Dilli” (Delhi) with the northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by a child in the presence of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the inauguration of the ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Addressing the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to celebrate the vibrancy of the northeast, the prime minister said the future belongs to the eastern India and the northeast, and the 21st century was poised to be the century of the East.

“In the last decade, Union ministers have made more than 700 visits to the Northeast connecting the region with trinity of emotion, economy, and ecology,” Modi said, pointing to his BJP-led NDA government’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure in the region and empower its people.

The government led by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to create a dedicated ministry for the northeast and also earmarked 20% budget of every ministry for its development, he said.

“For a long time, we have seen how development was weighed against votes. Northeastern states had less votes and low seats so previous governments did not pay attention to the development of the region,” Modi said, adding that during the last decade his government has ensured that both “Dil ki doori and Dilli se doori” (gap of heart and Delhi with the northeast) have been reduced.

The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is being celebrated from December 6 to 8 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event aims to showcase the beauty, diversity, and promise of the eight states of northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim —collectively known as the Ashtalakshmi.

Union minister for communications and development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also present on the occasion, called it a “historic” event.

“This is a historic event to showcase the cultural, social and economic potential of the Northeast, which is emerging as a gateway to development and progress. This first-of-its- kind festival will be established as a symbol of the prime minister’s vision for the bright future of the Northeast,” Scindia wrote in a post on X.

In his address, PM Modi also said that like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, cities of the northeast such as Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Itanagar and Aizawl will be new beacons of growth. With its vibrant culture and dynamic people, the northeast holds immense potential to propel India’s growth, he added.

Modi also referred to various efforts made to usher in peace in the region, saying several historic peace agreements have been signed. “The border disputes between the states have also progressed in a very amicable manner. There has been a decrease in violence in the Northeast. AFSPA has been removed from many districts,” he added.

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang were also present on the occasion.

Sonowal highlighted the transformation of the Northeast over the past decade under the National Democratic Alliance government as “compared to decades of inertia by governments stuck in inaction, corruption and ignorance.” He demanded an “apology” from the Congress, accusing it of failing to take action for the region.

“The strategic approach to rejuvenating the Northeast as the Growth Engine of India, employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on good governance and developmental politics. These two strategies, driven by clear intentions and hard work, have resulted in significant benefits for the people, with welfare services now accessible at their doorsteps—a scenario that was unimaginable for many in the Northeast before 2014,” Sonowal told reporters.

He noted that the region has seen a budget increase from ₹36,108 crore in 2014 to ₹94,680 crore in 2023-24. Additionally, funding for infrastructure development has surged from ₹94 crore to ₹24,491 crore.

“Congress must apologise to the people of the Northeast. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who represented the Northeast as an MP, did nothing concrete for the region’s improvement. The days of darkness due to insurgency and violence during Congress rule are now over, thanks to the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi, which has ensured peace and created an environment conducive to investment and development,” Sonowal added.