Nearly 1,900 Covid deaths in India this week, highest on Nov 12: Top updates

Till now, India has reported 34,414,186 cases, 462,690 deaths and 33,814,080 recoveries due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The active cases, which stand at 137,416, have been the lowest in 267 days and the overall recovery rate is at 98.26%.

On Friday, the country reported 12,516 cases while 501 more patients succumbed to the viral disease. The cases and deaths reported this week are at 58,650 and 1,899 respectively.

Meanwhile, more than 1.11 billion vaccines have been administered in India since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January. Of these, nearly 5.3 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Here are the top Covid-19 updates across India during this week:

> This week, the highest number of cases was reported on Thursday at 13,091, while the lowest number of cases was reported on Tuesday at 10,126.

> The highest number of deaths this week was reported on Friday, at 501, and the lowest was on Monday at 266.

> The national capital Delhi recorded its first death due to Covid-19 after a gap of few weeks when two more patients succumbed to the viral disease on Friday, taking the overall toll to 25,093. Delhi had last reported a virus-related death on October 22.

> Union health minister Mansukh Madaviya said on Friday that stickers will be pasted out the houses of those families who are fully vaccinated, i.e. have taken both doses.

> The Centre on Thursday revised its guidelines for international passengers coming to India. According to the new guidelines, children below the age of 5 are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival Covid-19 testing.

> INSACOG, a consortium of laboratories from across the country tasked with monitoring genomic variations in the Sars-CoV-2 virus, informed on Thursday that the Delta Variant of the coronavirus disease continues to be the main variant of concern in India.

> The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that India and 96 other countries have agreed to mutually recognise vaccination certificates.

> On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh reopened schools for classes 3 to 7 amid an improvement in the overall pandemic situation in the state. Previously, offline classes resumed for students of classes eight and above in Himachal Pradesh.

> Intending to achieve 100% vaccination coverage of all eligible population by the end of this year, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that a special vaccination drive will be organised every Wednesday starting from November 10.

> The Assam government said on Monday that children below the age of 10 who enter the state will no longer be required to undergo the mandatory testing for Covid-19.

