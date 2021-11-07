Madhya Pradesh launches weekly Covid-19 vaccination drive from Nov 10 in push towards 100% coverage

The Madhya Pradesh government would organise a special coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination drive every Wednesday from November 10, in a step towards achieving 100% coverage of all eligible population by the end of this year. The announcement came as a top health official expressed concerns about the slowing pace of vaccinations in the state.

“In MP, around 5.49 crore people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, including 10% who are migrants (moving out of the state). Some 5 crore people have got the first dose and 2.13 crore have received the second one as well,” news agency PTI quoted Madhya Pradesh immunisation officer Santosh Shukla as saying. “So currently, 91.8% have got the first dose and 39% have got the second dose in the state,” he added.

Further, the official also wondered if the number of people in the state visiting the vaccination centres has reduced since last month due to the festive season. The special vaccination drive named 'COVID Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' every Wednesday has been planned by the government from November 10 to catch up on the target, he added.

Shukla also said that the second dose of the vaccine would be administered to one crore eligible beneficiaries in the state in order to achieve 100% vaccination coverage by the year end deadline the state has set for itself.

Meanwhile, three districts have administered the first dose to 100% eligible population. “We have administered 7.13 crore jabs so far. Bhopal, Indore and Agar Malwa districts have completed 100% first dose target,” he said.

Also, 26 other districts in the state have covered 90% of their population with the first dose. “ Twenty-six other districts (MP has 52 districts) have covered 90 per cent of first dose beneficiaries. Narsingh Gunda, a tribal village in Jhabua district, has been fully vaccinated,” he added.

On Saturday, the state saw seven new Covid-19 cases as the total caseload reached 792,901 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524 as no new deaths were reported. As of 7am on Sunday, 71,511,470 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, the Union health ministry’s data showed.

