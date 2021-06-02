Nearly 600 doctors died of Covid-19 in India’s deadly second wave

Nearly 600 doctors across India have died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during the second wave of the pandemic, according to data compiled by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Over a sixth of the total 594 deaths so far have happened in Delhi, which experienced one of the worst surges of the viral infection with as many as 28,000 cases being reported in a day at the peak of the second wave.

The toll has increased by 174 in two weeks to a total of 594 till Tuesday. This, despite 89% of the healthcare workers receiving at least one shot of the vaccine against Covid-19 so far.

In the last wave of the pandemic, 753 doctors had lost their lives, according to the registry maintained by IMA.

The highest number of deaths among doctors has been reported in Delhi-NCR, where 107 doctors have succumbed to the infection. The toll includes the deaths of eminent cardiologist Dr KK Agarwal and the senior gastroenterologist who died due to lack of oxygen at Batra Hospital-- Dr RK Himthani.

Delhi is followed by Bihar where 96 doctors have died and Uttar Pradesh where 67 doctors have died. Only 17 doctors have died in Maharashtra, which has been consistently reporting a high number of cases, according to the IMA data.

The data comes amidst the ongoing controversy with self-styled yoga guru Ramdev calling allopathy a “stupid science”, claiming that 10,000 doctors died despite receiving the shot, and stating that he did not need the Covid-19 shot as he had the dual protection of Ayurveda and Yoga. The doctors have been protesting stating that it insults those who died in the line of duty and creates vaccine hesitancy.

“Indian doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have fought tirelessly. 1300 doctors have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Countless children and family members of doctors have been infected. To trivialise these martyrs and warriors is a sacrilege,” said IMA in an open letter to Indians on June 1, which the doctors termed as Black Day.