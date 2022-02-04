Need 14 days to reply on Indrani's ‘Sheena Bora is alive’ claim: CBI

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indrani Mukerjea had moved special court seeking probe into claims of her daughter Sheena Bora being alive
According to CBI, on April 24, 2012, Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai allegedly strangulated Sheena Bora and later disposed of her body in a forested area near Gagode village of Raigad district, Maharashtra. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought a 14-day time from a special CBI court to file its reply on accused Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking probe that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive, news agency ANI reported. 

The special court had directed the probe agency to file its reply till today.

Indrani Mukerjea had moved the special court after she failed to receive any reply on her application seeking probe. The 49-year-old accused claims she met an inmate at Byculla Jail on November 25.

According to Mukerjea, Asha Korke, lodged in Byculla jail after being arrested on extortion charges claimed she met Sheena on June 21 last year near Dal Lake in Srinagar. 

Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer also stated that the concerned woman is ready to record her statement. 

Indrani Mukerjea is being prosecuted along with three others for allegedly killing Sheena Bora.

