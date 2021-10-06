Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Need guidelines on putting banners: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu govt
india news

Need guidelines on putting banners: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu govt

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Several activists have rallied against erecting illegal poles and banners, which is a widespread culture across Tamil Nadu by all political parties. (Agencies)
By HT Correspondent, Chennai

Expressing concerns over the practice of erecting banners and cut-outs of politicians, the Madras high court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to draw up guidelines to be issued and indicate measures to stop the practice as it cause difficulties to the common man.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and P D Audikesavalu was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by a Villupuram-based advocate E R Manoharan. The matter pertains to footpaths and pathways along highways and also parts of carriageways in arterial roads and highways being blocked with posters, festoons, buntings and cut-outs of political leaders being put up for minor functions, and the plea sought directions to initiate action against politicians who do so. It brought up death in the Villupuram district earlier in August of a 13-year-old boy due to electrocution while helping the ruling party cadre of the DMK to tie flags on poles.

The court directed the state to file counter-affidavits within the next six weeks for when the matter is posted to next. “A comprehensive set of guidelines need to be issued, and the State should indicate the appropriate measures necessary to discourage and completely stop this practice which impedes pedestrian and vehicular movement,” the court said in its orders. “It would be best if the State could suggest some disincentive or penalty if such temporary constructions are put up at any public space.”

RELATED STORIES

“It is especially dangerous when temporary constructions are put up at intersections in the form of welcome arches or gates to invite political leaders,” the court said. Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram submitted to the court that the chief minister M K Stalin had instructed the party cadre against putting up banners, flex boards and cut-outs. “Though learned Advocate-General submits that the present government has prohibited such practice for the political party which is in power, the temporary constructions are seen to come up all over the place and remain long after the event is over,” the court observed.

Several activists have rallied against erecting illegal poles and banners, which is a widespread culture across the state by all political parties.

In Villupuram earlier this year, the deceased boy, Dinesh of class 9 was helping party workers decorate a road to welcome higher education minister K Ponmudy for a marriage function in Villupuram. The minister has announced a compensation of 1.5 lakhs to the boy’s family. This led to a political furore in the state with the AIADMK and BJP asking Stalin to take action against those responsible. Two years ago, a 23-year-old woman Subashshree died after an AIADMK banner fell on her in Chennai, which triggered a massive outrage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Bahrain cop held for drug trafficking from Kerala

Karnataka to set up sub-panel to look into Datta Peeta issue

23-yr-old woman set ablaze for resisting rape in Yadgir, dies; 1 held

Karnataka govt plans ‘technology schools’, aim to build talent pool in other parts of state
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP