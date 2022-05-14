Need Indian diaspora centres abroad, says Indian envoy to Trinidad & Tobago

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education on Saturday organised an international dialogue centred on the topic ‘Indian Diaspora Study Centre - Its Needs and Challenges’. The dialogue was organised in collaboration with the Indian high commission in Trinidad & Tobago. Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to the Caribbean country was the chief guest of the event. While addressing the gathering, Sahu stressed the need for Indian diaspora study centres in countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname which have a sizeable Indian population.

The Indian high commissioner also hailed the online course and models on topics like Indian knowledge tradition, Hindi, Sanskrit and Yoga which have been developed by the NIOS.

NIOS chairperson Professor (Dr) Saroj Sharma lauded Sahu for the initiatives carried out by the Indian mission in Trinidad & Tobago for the benefit of diaspora. She also released a collection of poems in English titled "Igwana and Other Poems" written by Arun Kumar Sahu. The poem has been translated into Hindi by Avtansh Kumar, the trustee of Indic Academy, Chicago and re-created in peotic form by Shiv Kumar Nigam, Second Secretary (Hindi, Education and Culture), High Commission of India, Port of Spain.

