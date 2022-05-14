Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Need Indian diaspora centres abroad, says Indian envoy to Trinidad & Tobago
india news

Need Indian diaspora centres abroad, says Indian envoy to Trinidad & Tobago

Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to the Caribbean country was the chief guest of the international dialogue. On this occasion, the Hindi translated version of his English poem was also released.
National Institute of Open Schooling chairperson Professor Saroj Sharma with Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago.
Published on May 14, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education on Saturday organised an international dialogue centred on the topic ‘Indian Diaspora Study Centre - Its Needs and Challenges’. The dialogue was organised in collaboration with the Indian high commission in Trinidad & Tobago. Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to the Caribbean country was the chief guest of the event. While addressing the gathering, Sahu stressed the need for Indian diaspora study centres in countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname which have a sizeable Indian population. 

The Indian high commissioner also hailed the online course and models on topics like Indian knowledge tradition, Hindi, Sanskrit and Yoga which have been developed by the NIOS.

NIOS chairperson Professor (Dr) Saroj Sharma lauded Sahu for the initiatives carried out by the Indian mission in Trinidad & Tobago for the benefit of diaspora. She also released a collection of poems in English titled "Igwana and Other Poems" written by Arun Kumar Sahu. The poem has been translated into Hindi by Avtansh Kumar, the trustee of Indic Academy, Chicago and re-created in peotic form by Shiv Kumar Nigam, Second Secretary (Hindi, Education and Culture), High Commission of India, Port of Spain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
trinidad and tobago diaspora
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP