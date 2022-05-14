Home / India News / Need Indian diaspora centres abroad, says Indian envoy to Trinidad & Tobago
india news

Need Indian diaspora centres abroad, says Indian envoy to Trinidad & Tobago

Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to the Caribbean country was the chief guest of the international dialogue. On this occasion, the Hindi translated version of his English poem was also released.
National Institute of Open Schooling chairperson Professor Saroj Sharma with Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to Trinidad &amp; Tobago.
National Institute of Open Schooling chairperson Professor Saroj Sharma with Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago.
Published on May 14, 2022 09:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education on Saturday organised an international dialogue centred on the topic ‘Indian Diaspora Study Centre - Its Needs and Challenges’. The dialogue was organised in collaboration with the Indian high commission in Trinidad & Tobago

Arun Kumar Sahu, the Indian high commissioner to the Caribbean country was the chief guest of the event. While addressing the gathering, Sahu stressed the need for Indian diaspora study centres in countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname which have a sizeable Indian population. 

The Indian high commissioner also hailed the online course and models on topics like Indian knowledge tradition, Hindi, Sanskrit and Yoga which have been developed by the NIOS.

NIOS chairperson Professor (Dr) Saroj Sharma lauded Sahu for the initiatives carried out by the Indian mission in Trinidad & Tobago for the benefit of diaspora. She also released a collection of poems in English titled "Igwana and Other Poems" written by Arun Kumar Sahu. The poem has been translated into Hindi by Avtansh Kumar, the trustee of Indic Academy, Chicago and re-created in peotic form by Shiv Kumar Nigam, Second Secretary (Hindi, Education and Culture), High Commission of India, Port of Spain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
trinidad and tobago diaspora
trinidad and tobago diaspora
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out