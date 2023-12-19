close_game
News / India News / ‘Need Nitish’ posters spark speculation about Bihar CM's role in INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are just four months away, is likely to be at the top of the agenda for the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting.

As anticipation builds ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, posters featuring Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar were put up in Patna projecting him as the key leader of the grouping.

Posters of Nitish Kumar put up in Patna ahead of key INDIA bloc meeting.(ANI)
The posters carried the message: 'Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye' (If you really want to win, you need a determination and you need a Nitish).

With the upcoming gathering in the national capital being seen as a crucial meeting to decide on seat sharing and the face of the alliance, the posters have renewed speculations around Nitish's role even as the Bihar chief minister has repeatedly asserted that he wants nothing for himself.

The immediate task before the alliance is to build a consensus on having a convener, a spokesperson and a common secretariat, as it is a tricky issue due to differences among the INDIA bloc constituents.

When asked about Kumar's role, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the issue saying everyone's role is the same and everyone's objective is the same which is to oust divisive forces from power.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections as she expressed confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues including over seat-sharing and defeat the BJP. She also dismissed suggestions that the alliance has lost time in putting things in order, saying "it is better late than never".

"After elections, everybody will decide," the Trinamool Congress leader told reporters.

When asked on what should be the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the general elections, Mamata Banerjee said she cannot speak about alliance partners.

"I cannot say anything about another political party," she noted.

Sign out