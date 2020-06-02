‘Need to manufacture ‘Made in India’ products which are ‘Made for the World’: Top 10 points from PM Modi’s CII address

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is on the path to regaining economic growth as the country enters the phase of ‘Unlock-1’ to gradually lift Covid-19 lockdown measure and boost economic activity.

The prime minister said he has immense confidence in India’s crisis management capability and in the talent of the country’s farmers, entrepreneurs and the many MSMEs.

“We will get our economy back,” the prime minister said while addressing the inaugural address of the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This was the prime minister’s first major speech on the Indian economy since the announcement of Unlock-1 in the country.

Here are the key takeaways from PM’s address:

1) “I have confidence in India’s talent and technology; innovation and intellect. I have confidence in India’s farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs and industry leaders,” PM Modi said.

2) Online events are becoming the “new normal in the age of Covid-19”, the prime minister said.

3) The country now needs to manufacture products which are ‘Made in India’ but are ‘Made for the World’, the PM Modi said.

4) While coronavirus was spreading its menace across the globe, India took timely action in a timely manner, he stated.

5) On comparing it with other nations, one will realise the profound the results of imposing lockdown measures in India, he noted.

6) PM Modi said, strengthening the economy is one of the top priorities of the government.

7) “The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. In India, we have potential, strength and ability. Today, all of you, including all the industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world.”

8) “Now, we have to invest in the creation of a Robust Local Supply Chain that strengthens India’s stake in the Global Supply Chain. In this campaign, a big institution like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will also have to come forward in a new role post-Corona.”

9) In order to steer the country onto the path of rapid development and growth and to make India self-reliant, five things are of high important - intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation, PM Modi stated.

10) “The direction in which the government is moving today, be it our mining sector, energy sector or research and technology, in every field there will be many new opportunities for youth of the country,” he said.