Neeraj Chopra latest player to congratulate PM Modi on leadership at G20 Summit

Neeraj Chopra, the ‘golden boy’ of Indian athletics, on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi “on his leadership” at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi on the weekend. “Many congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his leadership at India's G20 Presidency. Jai hind!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Athlete Neeraj Chopra(AFP)

Earlier former cricketers Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, and badminton player PV Sindhu also congratulated the PM on the success of the G20 Summit. "Under the insightful leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji, India's remarkable role at the G20 Summit has reaffirmed our nation's significant influence in global affairs. Every Indian can take immense pride in seeing our country spearhead global initiatives for a brighter tomorrow. .." Suresh Raina posted on X.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri wrote, “Congratulations to Honourable PM @narendramodi ji on the successful India's G20 Presidency and having taken international diplomacy to a whole new level. Never seen before in my 61 years of existence on Mother Earth. Jai Hind.”

“Let us extend our heartfelt commendations to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for his remarkable and visionary leadership throughout India's G20 Presidency. Under his guidance, India has emerged as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a new era where our nation is poised to ascend as a true global superpower, influencing and inspiring nations across the globe to work in harmony for a brighter and more prosperous future for all…” PV Sindhu posted.

The two-day-long Group of 20 Summit was held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Modi on Sunday called an end to the Summit by handing over the ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “I want to congratulate Brazil's president and my friend Lula da Silva, and hand over the presidency's gavel to him," the prime minister said.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others participated in the summit. The leaders also hailed India's hospitality and praised Prime Minister Modi for presiding over the summit.

"Under India's leadership, we have demonstrated that we can come together, at a time when it really matters. When you walk around in 'Bharat Mandapam' and see the displays, we can see what PM Modi, the digital initiative and technology can do --delivering service to people in remote corners of our nations," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted by PTI as saying.

“Stronger together. Stronger united Thank you @narendramodi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it’s been a busy but successful summit,” Sunak posted on X.

Several leaders also praised the prime minister for "championing the voice of the Global South" and hailed the key decision to make the African Union (AU) a member of the G20.

Biden said, “The African Union is a critical partner. You (Modi) are bringing us together, keeping us together, reminding us that we have the capacity to tackle challenges together.”

(With inputs from agencies)