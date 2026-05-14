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NEET 2026 leak: Supreme Court petition seeks court-monitored re-test, replace exam conducting agency

The petition also requests replacing the exam conducting agency and bringing reforms to conduct future competitive examinations.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting that the re-test for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, which was cancelled following an alleged nationwide leak, be conducted under court supervision for undergraduate medical admission. The petition also requests replacing the exam conducting agency and bringing reforms to conduct future competitive examinations.

NEET 2026 leak: Supreme Court petition seeks court-monitored re-test, replace exam conducting agency

The petition, filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday, came after the Centre’s decision on Tuesday to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of paper leak. The case has since been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to apprehend the accused persons. The petition has named CBI as a party to know the status of the investigation in the case.

The FAIMA plea, through advocate Tanvi Dubey, attacked the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, seeking a direction to replace it with a body that is technologically well-equipped and autonomous in ensuring the integrity of NEET. It also sought centre-wise NEET results to be prepared to spot anomalies in future examinations.

The petition is yet to be listed. The lawyers appearing in the case confirmed that they will be requesting the top court for an urgent listing. 

 
cbi supreme court petition national testing agency
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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