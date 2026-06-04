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NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Nagpur before re-exam: 'No guarantee I would do well again'

The girl from Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh used to live in Nagpur, where her father works as a cook.

Updated on: Jun 04, 2026 10:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Family of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who died by suicide 14 days ago in Nagpur, has now claimed that the recent paper leak and cancellation of the exam pushed her to take the extreme step.

The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21.(Representative image)

Their claim was based on an alleged suicide note found in her book.

The girl from Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh used to live in Nagpur, where her father works as a cook. The family returned to their village in Mauganj district for the last rites and found the note in her book.

"I had high hopes of scoring good marks"

In the note, the girl wrote, “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I’m sorry, Mom and Dad. I’ve ruined everything.”

Also read | CBI to soon submit report on NEET paper leak case

He added that his younger son, who studies in Class 9, may be asked to give up academics altogether. “It’s better to put him into farming than traumatise him with the failure of the system.”

Congress youth president Yaah Ghanghoria visited the bereaved family and assured support in dealing with their education debt. “We are with the family as they lost their daughter due to system failure,” he said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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Home / India News / NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Nagpur before re-exam: 'No guarantee I would do well again'
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