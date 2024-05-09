 NEET aspirant goes missing from Kota day after taking exam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET aspirant goes missing from Kota day after taking exam

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 04:50 PM IST

In his last message to his father around 12pm on Monday, the 19-year-old student said that he was going away for five years

A 19-year-old student went missing from Rajasthan’s Kota a day after taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses on Sunday.

The student went missing from Rajasthan’s Kota a day after taking NEET. (ANI/Representative)
The student went missing from Rajasthan’s Kota a day after taking NEET. (ANI/Representative)

Zakir Hussain, a local police officer, said the student, who is from Rajasthan’s Gangapur, arrived in Kota a year ago. “After taking the NEET on Sunday, he spent the night at his aunt’s place in Kota. While leaving on Monday morning, he told his aunt that he would directly go to the station and take a train to his village. He went missing after,” said Hussain.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In his last message to his father around 12pm on Monday, the student said that he was going away for five years. “I do not want to study anymore. I have 8000 and am leaving for five years. I will also sell my phone and destroy the SIM card. Please tell mom not to worry. I will not take any drastic steps. I have everyone’s number. If I need anything, I will call you,” he wrote. The student’s father lodged a missing report on Monday.

Hussain said the student has not been traced so far. “ We are checking the CCTV footage of the local areas and railway station. Further investigation is underway.”

The coaching hub of Kota has recorded nine student suicide cases this year. Last year, 27 students, preparing for competitive examinations, died by suicide in Kota, the centre of India’s test-prep business estimated to be worth 10,000 crore annually.

On March 28, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Lucknow was found dead at her paying guest accommodation, a day after the death of another student.

According to police, 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicides were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut or ran in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / NEET aspirant goes missing from Kota day after taking exam

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On