Controversies surrounding a leak of the NEET exam paper and on-screen-marking of CBSE Class XII answersheets will be one of the main focus areas of the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties, a Rajya Sabha member from one of its constituents said -- although the internal problems of the Trinamool Congress, and the chill in relations between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress (three of the largest members of the group by representation in Parliament) could overshadow proceedings.

NEET paper leak, OSM to be key focus of INDIA bloc meeting

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The meeting is also being closely watched because it is the first of the grouping since December 2023 -- and since then, the INDIA bloc has lost the national elections, and won just two of 14 state elections.

The parliamentarian cited in the first instance added that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which defeated the DMK in the recent elections in Tamil Nadu, and with which the Congress has since allied after breaking ties with its long-term ally DMK, may not be invited to the meeting as it does not have any MPs.

To be sure, it isn’t clear whether TVK is even part of the INDAI-bloc, though it has consistently taken an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party stance, unlike parties such as the YSRCP and the BJD.

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{{^usCountry}} The INDIA bloc, which usually meets to discuss political combinations, will make an exception to discuss education sector and might also plan a joint campaign, the Rajya Sabha member said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The INDIA bloc, which usually meets to discuss political combinations, will make an exception to discuss education sector and might also plan a joint campaign, the Rajya Sabha member said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The scams in the CBSE and the NEET fiasco that brings into spotlight the incompetence of NTA (National testing Agency) will be our top agenda,” this person added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The scams in the CBSE and the NEET fiasco that brings into spotlight the incompetence of NTA (National testing Agency) will be our top agenda,” this person added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bloc’s pet peeves will also find space on the agenda according to the parliamentarian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bloc’s pet peeves will also find space on the agenda according to the parliamentarian. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will also discuss how the BJP has snatched victory through ‘vote chori’ in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal. We would also discuss the role of the judiciary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will also discuss how the BJP has snatched victory through ‘vote chori’ in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal. We would also discuss the role of the judiciary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The larger objective of the meeting is to launch a joint campaign against the BJP for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The larger objective of the meeting is to launch a joint campaign against the BJP for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

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After stumbling in the 2024 national election, the BJP has regrouped and expanded outside the Hindi belt. It secured its third consecutive victory in Haryana, wrested Delhi from AAP’s firm grip on the city, saw the first BJP chief minister in Bihar take office, and won West Bengal for the first time.

The INDIA bloc’s meeting comes against the backdrop of a major controversy at the Central Board of Secondary Education. On Tuesday, the government transferred the board’s chairman and secretary and set up a panel to probe the controversial OSM tender after HT reported that CBSE floated three tenders between February 2025 and August 2025 while relaxing rules. HT also reported on the haste shown in rushing through a process to evaluate nearly 10 million answer scripts despite concerns.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been demanding that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan be sacked for the OSM issue and the NEET paper leak.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the NEET paper leak that forced the government to cancel the test and order a fresh one.

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said the INDIA bloc will meet with a common purpose and clear intent: the BJP must be defeated in 2029 before they complete their mission of murdering democracy.

The Trinamool leadership confirmed that both former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s second in command Abhishek Banerjee will attend the meeting. The party lost the state poll to the BJP and now a group of rebel MPs have staked claim on the Leader of the Opposition’s seat in Bengal assembly.

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HT learns that there are efforts on to include the Aam Admi Party, to participate in the meeting “in some form or the other”, said a person familiar with the matter.

It is not yet clear if the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year, and possible alliances for these, will feature on the agenda.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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