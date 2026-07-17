NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on Thursday. As many as 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health science courses across the country.
The NTA conducted the examination on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was held in 13 languages.
In an official statement, the agency said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. It added that candidates from almost all states and union territories secured qualifying marks.
A total of 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these candidates appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.
The NTA had released the final answer key ahead of the result announcement.
Sharing details of the top performers, the agency said Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly secured the highest score of 715 out of 720.{{/usCountry}}
Sharing details of the top performers, the agency said Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly secured the highest score of 715 out of 720.{{/usCountry}}
The NTA said the results were declared on time to keep the medical admission and counselling calendar on track.
"The results were declared within time through re-engineering of the process, with stages designed to run in parallel rather than in sequence, and with the de-linking of the OMR sheet challenge from answer key release. Each stage was completed in full and made available for candidate view," the NTA said.
Scorecards are now available on the official NEET website for all candidates.
Complete list of state-wise toppers
Sankalp Sandeep Naik, Foreign
Muhammad Ayaan Yusuf Kolnad, Foreign
Dhruv Tripathi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Namala Prerana, Andhra Pradesh
Lirik Ete, Arunachal Pradesh
Shubh Prasad, Assam
Ayush Bhalotia, Bihar
Riya Ranjan, Bihar
Madhvan Mahajan, Chandigarh (Ut)
Shiprak Goyal, Chhattisgarh
Charvi Agrawal, Chhattisgarh
Gupta Jaya Anil, Dadra And Nagar Haveli
Tandel Dhairya Devendra, Daman & Diu
Kashvi Dhall, Delhi
Saloni Utagi, Goa
Taha Samun Bhatia, Gujarat
Patel Shaurya Bhavesh, Gujarat
Akshit Kumar Gaur, Gujarat
Panshul Bansal, Haryana
Aakarsh Gupta, Himachal Pradesh
Suharsh Kumar Gupta, Jharkhand
Hadiya Nisar, Jk
Zaidan Wani, Jk
Vaishnavi Das, Karnataka
Neeraj B, Kerala
Jigmet Yangchan Lamo, Ladakh (Ut)
Fahmida Anees, Lakshadweep (Ut)
Aryaman Singh Solanki, Madhya Pradesh
Kudale Shravani Krishna, Maharashtra
Javed Hasan, Manipur
Bakhambok Anthony Thabah, Meghalaya
H Malsawmdawngzuala, Mizoram
Subhasmita Nayak, Nagaland
Satwik Patnaik, Odisha
Krishanth Abhinav M, Puducherry
Aryan Gupta, Punjab
Uplakshya Goyal, Rajasthan
Richa Subba, Sikkim
Venkatapathi Velayutham V A, Tamil Nadu
Veeriahgari Sahyu, Telangana
Baibhab Roy, Tripura
Aryan Dubey, Uttar Pradesh
Aadi Jain, Uttarakhand
Sabyasachi Laskar, West Bengal