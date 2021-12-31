Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NEET-PG counselling delay: Resident doctors to withdraw weeks-long stir today
india news

NEET-PG counselling delay: Resident doctors to withdraw weeks-long stir today

The FORDA that is leading the protest said a meeting was held with the joint commissioner of police, Delhi, on Thursday night, adding the withdrawal process of FIRs registered against doctors was underway.
Resident doctors stage a protest against alleged police action on resident doctors in Delhi. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Resident doctors in Delhi will withdraw their days-long agitation against a delay in NEET-PG counselling at 12pm on Friday following a meeting with police. The doctors said the decision was taken in view of the suffering of patients. Emergency and all other services to resume soo 

Dr Manish of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) that is leading the protest said a meeting was held with the joint commissioner of police, Delhi, on Thursday night, adding the withdrawal process of FIRs registered against doctors was underway. The first information reports (FIRs) were registered over a clash with police during a protest rally earlier this week.

“We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling,” Dr Manish was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Patients are already suffering, many surgeries have been deferred. Considering this situation, we are calling off the strike,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The nearly two-week protest has affected healthcare services in several government-run hospitals across the country, particularly in Delhi.

On Tuesday, FORDA had decided to continue the stir after a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP