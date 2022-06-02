NEET-PG results out, counselling likely to begin by June 20

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in,” tweeted Mandaviya.

This year the exam was held on May 21 amid protests as counselling for the earlier batch was unusually delayed — from August-September 2021 to May, 2022 — due to the Covid pandemic.

As per the government data 1,82,318 candidates took the test across 849 examination centres in the country this year.The all India topper scored 705 marks out of 800, according to the result-sheet made public by the board that conducted the examination. The counselling for the upcoming session is likely to begin by June 20, according to people familiar with the matter in the Union health ministry.

“Now that the results have been declared so fast, we will try to work on the counselling schedule at the earliest, but it will still take at least 20 days before the counselling starts. We have to do the scaling; prepare reservation roster etc which takes at least 10 days according to our calculation,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

The eligibility cut off for candidates from general and economically weaker section category is 50th percentile (275/800); 40th percentile (245/800) for Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Caste; and 45th percentile (260) for unreserved persons with disability.

In another development, the board acknowledged that two questions were faulty and marks have been awarded to all candidates for both the questions.

“Each and every question in NEET-PG 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after conducting NEET-PG 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per inputs from the faculty members, two questions were found to be technically incorrect / have more than 1 correct option in the question paper of NEET-PG 2022,” said the board in a statement while announcing the results.

“Full marks have been awarded to all the candidates who appeared in the exam for these questions, irrespective of the fact whether these two questions have been attempted or not attempted by the candidates.”

As per the counselling policy of medical counselling committee, a candidate can choose the benefit of only one kind of reservation.

Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET-PG 2022 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on/ after June 8.

The results make MBBS graduates eligible to pursue MD (doctor of medicine), MS (master of surgery), and postgraduate diploma courses. Each year over 150,000 to 170,000 candidates take the test for around 60,000 seats across the country.

