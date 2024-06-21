NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ accused scored 85 percentile in physics, 5 in chemistry: Report

Amidst the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -UG 2024 results, the reported scorecards of four aspirants allegedly involved in the paper leak case have surfaced. Students holding placards protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi (File) (ANI)

According to an NDTV report, the scorecards include that of of Anurag Yadav, one of the individuals arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. While Anurag has been taken into custody, the other three have been subjected to questioning.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Here are the scores

Anurag's scorecard, issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), indicates that he obtained 185 marks out of 720, with a total percentile score of 54.84 (rounded off). However, a closer examination of his scores in individual subjects reveals a peculiar inconsistency. Anurag achieved 85.8 percentile in Physics, 51 percentile in Biology, but only 5 percentile in Chemistry.

Anurag's all-India rank is listed as 10,51,525, with his category rank as an OBC candidate being 4,67,824.

One of the remaining three students obtained a total score of 300 out of 720 in the examination, resulting in a percentile of 73.37 (rounded-off). Despite achieving an 87.8 percentile in Biology, this student obtained 15.5 and 15.3 percentiles in Physics and Chemistry, respectively.

In contrast, the scorecards of the other two students present a contrasting scenario, demonstrating good performance across all three subjects. One of these students secured a total score of 581 out of 720, while the other attained a score of 483.

NEET-UG 2024 results row

Numerous irregularities have emerged since the results for the NEET-UG 2024 were declared on June 4 leading to thousands of medical aspirants having taken to protesting.

Concerns have been raised over several aspirants achieving perfect scores of 720 marks in what is considered one of the most challenging exams in the country, prompting suspicions of irregularities.

Amid allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024, Anurag Yadav, 22, a candidate from Samastipur has confessed to receiving the leaked question paper from his uncle a day before the examination held in May this year, according to police statements.

In his statement to the Patna police, Anurag Yadav revealed that his uncle called him from Kota, Rajasthan, to Samastipur, Bihar, assuring him that all arrangements for the exam had been taken care of. Anurag's uncle, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer stationed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council, instructed him to return to Samastipur.

In his statement to the police, Anurag disclosed that he received the NEET exam question paper and answer sheet the night before the exam, held on May 5, and was instructed to memorise the answers.

With inputs from ANI, PTI