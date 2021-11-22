Negotiations over release of vaccine for Covax in final stage

New Delhi: Negotiations for release of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses for the Covax facility are on the final leg in India, with the Union ministry of health and family welfare and other ministries concerned working together on it, according to people familiar with the development.

“The negations are on at the moment, and the approval could be granted for releasing Covid-19 vaccine doses for the Covax facility any time now,” said a senior government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

In September this year, India announced resuming Covid-19 vaccine exports in the last quarter of this year, including doses to be distributed under the Covax facility.

“The health minister himself announced that India will resume export of Covid vaccine in the last quarter of 2021; therefore, it will happen in coming weeks. The process is currently on with the health and ministry of external affairs and other departments working closely to make it happen. It is just a matter of time before the approval is granted,” added the official.

Covax facility was created in 2020, to ensure global equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, and is led by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations (CEPI), and WHO (World Health Organisation).

Covax facility has two categories — one is self-financing countries and second is those needing support. Rich countries that are part of the Covax facility are paying for their vaccines and also support 92 countries that require support.

India also contributes to Covax facility because the country’s vaccine manufacturing base is solid and very appropriate for use in lower- and middle-income countries. It suits the settings of these countries in terms of cold chain management, training of workers etc., and the vaccines developed and manufactured in the country are also cost-effective, easy to use and easy to administer.

India halted export of Covid-19 vaccines in April this year, after a severe second wave hit the country because of which the government of India decided to open up vaccination for all adults.

After almost 70% of the country’s population received at least first dose and about 30% were fully vaccinated, the government decided to resume exports. Last month, 4 million doses were approved for exports to four countries — Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar — as part of the Modi government’ vaccine maître initiative, and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has also been given approval this month to export 20 million doses of its second Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax, to Indonesia.

Government is making efforts through a special drive — Har Ghar Dastak (knock on every door) — to ensure no eligible person is left without taking the vaccine shot.

“The supply chain has improved tremendously, and we have enough to vaccinate the remaining population; therefore, the surplus amount can be shipped to other countries that are in need of the vaccines,” said a top government functionary, on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, at least 200 million balanced and unutilised vaccine doses were lying with all states and Union territories.

Experts also said that vaccine supply seems no longer an issue in the country, and efforts of the authorities concerned must now be concentrated towards covering the last mile efficiently as those who were willing to get vaccinated have already received the shot.

“In past couple of months, we have seen that there is no shortage of Covid vaccines doses; so, the focus now should be on identifying and reaching out to those who are vaccine hesitant. Instead of waiting for these people to reach vaccination centres, it was a good idea to go door-to-door,” said Giridhara Babu, head, epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health.