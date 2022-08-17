NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in NCF survey

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged citizens to actively participate in an online survey launched to seek public suggestions on the national curriculum framework (NCF) that will lay down guidelines for a new school curriculum.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) last month launched the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) in 13 languages as part of the public consultation process for the formulation of NCF.

The survey consists of 10 questions, such as, how to make education futuristic and skill oriented, and improve the dignity of teachers in the country.

“The development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations,” Pradhan said.

“I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing Naye Bharat Ka Naya Curriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

NCERT has initiated the process to develop four NFCs in the areas of early childhood care and education, school education, teacher education and adult education as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It is being monitored by a 12-member National Steering Committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan.