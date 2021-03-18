Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy, says envoy

Noting the strong bilateral ties with New Delhi, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nilambar Acharya on Thursday said the Himalayan nation draws inspiration from India's democracy and also praised its vaccine programme.

"We (India and Nepal) are close friends. Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy. The meeting (with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) reflected the affinity the two countries share with each other," Ambassador Acharya told ANI.

Nepal Ambassador made the remarks after his visit to parliament and meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

He also lauded New Delhi's vaccine programme saying that India is a vaccine power.

"India's vaccine programme is wonderful. India is a vaccine power. We are thankful to India for a vaccine grant of Covishield. And India has provided vaccine to many countries free of charge and they are providing on a commercial basis also," Ambassador Acharya said.

On the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Acharya said, "In a democracy, it happens sometimes. It will be settled and democracy will move forward. By overcoming difficulties one becomes stronger."

