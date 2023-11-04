India stands in solidarity: PM Modi's message after earthquake kills 128 in Nepal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2023 09:12 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night, killing at least 128 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PIB)

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Follow Nepal earthquake LIVE updates here.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night, killing at least 128 people. Over 100 were left injured and the earthquake's impact was felt as far as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the Delhi-NCR region.

The earthquake took place at 11.47 pm. Its epicentre was recorded at Jajrakot's Lamidanda, 142 km from Kathmandu, and 941 km from New Delhi. Communications remain cut off at many places in Nepal and officials fear that the death toll might go up.

Earlier today, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that he is heading towards the incident site with a medical team on Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue works, officials said.

“Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake on Friday night and has mobilised all the three security bodies for the immediate rescue and relief,” a post from the prime minister’s office on X read.

Officials also said that those injured are undergoing treatment at the Surkhet District Hospital. The Prime Minister has instructed security agencies to immediately carry out rescue and relief works.

HT News Desk

